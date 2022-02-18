Belize looks to lift curfew as nearly half of population vaccinated against COVID

BELMOPAN, Belize (CMC) – Health and Wellness Minister of Belize, Kevin Bernard, says he intends to take to Cabinet next week a proposal calling for the removal of the curfew that has been in place for more than two years as part of Belize's efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

“For me and for most Belizeans, and I put myself in the Belizean shoe today, not as the Minster of Health and Wellness, but I think that what has happened over the past few years is we have learned,” Bernard said, adding that he believes persons who are vaccinated as the ones “ who really wanted to get vaccinated”.

A statement issued following Thursday's Cabinet meeting noted that as of February 14, a total of 213,679 persons or 49.76 per cent of the total population had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 205,678 or 47.81 per cent of the total population has been fully vaccinated.

The government also said that 30,671 Belizeans aged 12 to 17 years old have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 25,351 two doses. Additionally, over 35,449 booster shots have been issued to date.

Bernard, speaking with the News 5 Television station said that even as the Ministry of Health is now starting on a more aggressive campaign, ground to ground, house to house to try and target those persons who have not been vaccinated, “there are genuinely those persons who feel that we need to start to live in some form of normalcy again.

“That is not to say that everything that is there will be lifted. We need to look at it responsibly in a phased manner and the issue of the curfew is one of the most prevailing points across the country. People feel that it has been going on for too long,” he told television viewers.

Bernard is urging Belizeans to continue to adhere to the health protocols, including wearing masks and social distancing, adding also that a relaxation of the curfew would not necessarily mean a return to the night life the population had been experiencing before the pandemic.

“If you look at it in the present moment, the curfew is from 11.00 pm and then at midnight on weekends. So, if we remove the curfew, there is no major issue or any effects that it will have at this point in time.

“Bars and nightclubs will still remain closed for the time being. I think that is the aspect we are trying to look at. We want to ease restrictions, but at the same time we are not easing it and opening up the floodgates. We cannot afford that. We are trying to be responsible as we make this decision,” Bernard said.

He reiterated that while the curfew may be lifted “we will not be removing any major restrictions.

“For example, we need to see more enforcement by the police in terms of people adhering to these regulations. We need to beef up the role of the COVID enforcement officers to ensure that people in these supermarkets and all these locations are doing what they are required to do by law, ensure that they have the sanitization station, that they have their six feet markers properly placed in their shops, and that people understand that the bars and night clubs remain closed at this time”.

Bernard said that there is still a need for the continued education of the population on the virus.

He recalled the “hype' surrounding the re-opening of the borders with many being of the opinion that it would have led to an increase in Belizeans flocking to the various vaccination sites to get vaccinated.

“We haven't seen that. We haven't seen the rush for people to get vaccinated over the past few weeks since the borders reopened. The numbers has still been slow uptake. On a daily basis we are seeing just small numbers of persons country wide being vaccinated.

“So, we are encouraging people to still let us take this advantage and get vaccinated. Remember, there still remain certain regulations. To cross the border you have to be vaccinated. Many of these things have to remain because it is unfair for you and me who have gone through the steps to get vaccinated and boosted and for those who just willfully don't want to get vaccinated to enjoy the same freedom as you and I,” he added.

The Health Minister said that it is therefore necessary to get the message across and “trying to encourage each other to get vaccinated”.