Benbow's brace lead Waterhouse to 4-nil thumping of Portmore United in JPL

Benbow's brace lead Waterhouse to 4-nil thumping of Portmore United in JPLSunday, February 06, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Cardel Benbow scored a brace to lead Waterhouse FC to a crushing 4-0 beating of Portmore United in their Jamaica Premier League powered by Digicel match at the UWI/Jamaica Football Federation/Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence in St Andrew on Sunday.
Benbow was scoring in back-to-back games after scoring in their previous game, a win over Dunbeholden. Sunday's win has extended Waterhouse's perfect start to four games.
Denardo Thomas and Jahvon James also scored their first goals of the season as Waterhouse led 3-0 at half time.
Benbow opened the scoring in the 17th minute when he punished a scrappy and disorganised Portmore defence, firing into the almost unprotected goal after goalkeeper Eric Edwards was beaten on the edge of the six yards box by Waterhouse's Andre Fletcher who passed to the wide open Benbow.
Thomas added a second in the 31st minute when he was picked out by a pass from James and fired between Edwards' legs and into the goal. James got on the score sheet in the 34th minute when he just managed to stay onside after getting a pass from Benbow and fired home before the defence could react.
Benbow completed his double in the 56th minute when he controlled a looping pass on the left side of the Portmore 18-yard box, raced into the area and gave Edwards no chance from close range.
Paul A Reid
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy