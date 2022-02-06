Benbow's brace lead Waterhouse to 4-nil thumping of Portmore United in JPL

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Cardel Benbow scored a brace to lead Waterhouse FC to a crushing 4-0 beating of Portmore United in their Jamaica Premier League powered by Digicel match at the UWI/Jamaica Football Federation/Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence in St Andrew on Sunday.

Benbow was scoring in back-to-back games after scoring in their previous game, a win over Dunbeholden. Sunday's win has extended Waterhouse's perfect start to four games.

Denardo Thomas and Jahvon James also scored their first goals of the season as Waterhouse led 3-0 at half time.

Benbow opened the scoring in the 17th minute when he punished a scrappy and disorganised Portmore defence, firing into the almost unprotected goal after goalkeeper Eric Edwards was beaten on the edge of the six yards box by Waterhouse's Andre Fletcher who passed to the wide open Benbow.

Thomas added a second in the 31st minute when he was picked out by a pass from James and fired between Edwards' legs and into the goal. James got on the score sheet in the 34th minute when he just managed to stay onside after getting a pass from Benbow and fired home before the defence could react.

Benbow completed his double in the 56th minute when he controlled a looping pass on the left side of the Portmore 18-yard box, raced into the area and gave Edwards no chance from close range.

Paul A Reid