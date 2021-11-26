Benson Ford, St Andrew closed for repairs beginning Saturday

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The National Works Agency (NWA) says beginning Saturday, the Benson Ford, along Shortwood Road in St Andrew, will be closed for repairs, for approximately six weeks.

Manager of Communication and Customer Services at NWA, Stephen Shaw, said that the repairs to the fording will include the construction of concrete pavement at both approaches to the ford.

He said that given the nature of the works the road will have to be closed for the duration of the project. According to the agency, motorists travelling from the western side of the ford, Manor Park and environs, will continue along Norbrook Drive onto Olivier Road, then back onto Shortwood Road while motorists travelling from the eastern side, Cherry Gardens and environs, will continue along Shortwood Road onto Olivier Road, then onto either Norbrook Drive or Constant Spring Road.

The NWA urged motorists not to attempt to use the Benson Ford during the repair works and are advised to observe the instructions of flag persons or posted warning signs.