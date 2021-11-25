Benz catches fire at Mandeville gas station

Benz catches fire at Mandeville gas stationThursday, November 25, 2021
|
MANCHESTER, Jamaica - Firefighters are now at the Texaco service station on Manchester Road in Mandeville after a Mercedes Benz motorcar caught fire on Thursday morning.
The quick action of three men, who say they were in close proximity to the service station, averted what they described as a possible catastrophe from happening.
Tyrone Sinclair, Colin Gregory and Jermaine Gayle told OBSERVER ONLINE that shortly after 8:00 am they rushed to grab fire extinguishers when the back of the motorcar was on fire.
"Mi see the fire and mi run come round and take up the first extinguisher. It never a work, so mi get a new one and go underneath [the car] and out it and help out the people dem," said Sinclair.
He claimed that workers at the petrol station and the driver of the car panicked while the vehicle was on fire.
"A fire and everybody gone and mi nuh wan the place fi blast up, so yuh haffi just do the right thing," he said.
"All the driver panick and gone. A somebody push it (car) off the pump," he added.
In February 2020, there was a fire at Heaven's Fesco service station in Mandeville. One man died as a result of the blaze.
Read: One dead from Fesco fire; investigation continues
- Kasey Williams
