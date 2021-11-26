Bermuda's hospital clear of COVID-19 patients for the first time in almost four months

HAMILTON, Bermuda, CMC — Bermuda's active cases from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic have dropped to 21, while there are no patients in hospital with the virus for the first time in almost four months, health officials have said.

Officials reported six new cases on Thursday night among the latest batch of 4,528 test results that came back since the last update on Monday.

Three of the new cases came in from overseas and three were on-island transmissions or listed as under investigation.

Active COVID-19 cases reached a peak of 1,612 in September.

Health Minister Kim Wilson said booster shots are now available to anyone 18 or older, down from the previous age threshold of 50.

Seventy per cent of the population have now been doubly vaccinated — the government's original goal by the end of May — while just under 17 per cent have received a booster, Wilson said.

Bermuda's COVID-19 death toll stands at 106, with 5,730 confirmed cases so far confirmed since March of last year.