Bermuda hit by 400 new COVID-19 cases

HAMILTON, Bermuda (CMC) — Bermuda has recorded more than 400 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases health officials said.

Offset by 114 recoveries, the 406 new cases, among a batch of 13,772 tests over the last eight days, took the number of active cases to 522, the government has announced.

No one has been hospitalised.

The surge in case numbers was more than double the 234 active cases reported in the previous update on December 23.

More than half of the new cases – 242 – came from overseas, a further 41 were classed as on-island transmissions and 123 were under investigation, officials said.

Acting Health Minister Wayne Furbert warned of growing concern over “reports of people who are testing positive and still attending events such as football games, holiday parties and social gatherings”.

“This is simply irresponsible,” he said, adding that healthcare staff had been subjected to “a considerable amount of abuse from some members of the public, particularly at our testing centres”.

Furbert said that attacks on staff were “unacceptable” and said the long holiday period had increased demands on under-pressure healthcare workers.

A total of 71 per cent of the population have been immunised and 34.9 per cent have been given the extra booster jab.

In all, Bermuda has recorded a total of 6,420 cases of the virus since March of last year.