Bermuda police launch first murder probe of the year after prison officer dies trying to break up fight

HAMILTON, Bermuda, CMC - Bermuda Police have launched a murder investigation - the first of the year - after an off-duty prison officer died following an attempt to break up a fight between two men.

Daemon Bell, 49, stepped in to break up the scuffle near a sports field in Hamilton Parish, a 15-minute drive from the capital, on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

But Bell, who had a 13-year-old daughter, suffered head injuries as he tried to act as peacemaker and died later in hospital.

A 46-year-old-man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Bell’s widow Shawnette said her husband, who had worked for the prison service for 18 years, was calm and level-headed by nature.

“I think he was like that through his job. He would always try and defuse a situation, always look to see how to make the best of a situation,” she told reporters.

“For him to go and try and break up a fight that was just so typical of him. That was the kind of man he was,” she said, adding “what a cowardly act.”

Shadow National Security Minister Michael Dunkley said Bell’s death was a tragedy.

“Violence has no place in our society, but very sadly once again it has rocked our community, taken a life and crushed a family.”

Bermuda had seven murders last year, including 23-year-old national team footballer Osagi Bascome, who was stabbed to death in St David’s just before Christmas while reportedly trying to break up a fight. A 24-year-old man was later charged with his murder.