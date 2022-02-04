Bermuda police launch first murder probe of the year after prison officer dies trying to break up fight

Bermuda police launch first murder probe of the year after prison officer dies trying to break up fightFriday, February 04, 2022
HAMILTON, Bermuda, CMC - Bermuda Police have launched a murder investigation - the first of the year - after an off-duty prison officer died following an attempt to break up a fight between two men.
Daemon Bell, 49, stepped in to break up the scuffle near a sports field in Hamilton Parish, a 15-minute drive from the capital, on Wednesday afternoon, police said.
But Bell, who had a 13-year-old daughter, suffered head injuries as he tried to act as peacemaker and died later in hospital.
A 46-year-old-man has been arrested in connection with the incident.
Bell’s widow Shawnette said her husband, who had worked for the prison service for 18 years, was calm and level-headed by nature.
“I think he was like that through his job. He would always try and defuse a situation, always look to see how to make the best of a situation,” she told reporters.
“For him to go and try and break up a fight that was just so typical of him. That was the kind of man he was,” she said, adding “what a cowardly act.”
Shadow National Security Minister Michael Dunkley said Bell’s death was a tragedy.
“Violence has no place in our society, but very sadly once again it has rocked our community, taken a life and crushed a family.”
Bermuda had seven murders last year, including 23-year-old national team footballer Osagi Bascome, who was stabbed to death in St David’s just before Christmas while reportedly trying to break up a fight. A 24-year-old man was later charged with his murder.
