Bermuda records 160 new COVID-19 cases in two days

Bermuda records 160 new COVID-19 cases in two daysFriday, April 09, 2021
|
HAMILTON, Bermuda (CMC)— Bermuda now has 753 people under public health monitoring for COVID-19 after recording 160 new cases in the past two days, health officials said.
A total of 26 people are in hospital for the illness with six in intensive care.
There were 71 new cases recorded on Thursday after 89 the previous day, as cases continue to pile up in Bermuda where 14 people have died from the virus since March last year.
Thursday's cases came from 1,587 test results.
“The number of people who test positive for the coronavirus remains high, as do the number of people who are being admitted to the hospital,” said Minister of Health Kim Wilson.
“It is extremely important for everyone to continue to follow public health guidelines. The symptoms of the UK variant seem different from the symptoms we have identified for the earlier strain of the COVID-19 virus.”
Fifty of Bermuda's latest cases, among residents with no links to other cases or recent travel history, are under investigation.
Three came from overseas on Tuesday, all testing positive on arrival- one in a visitor from Boston, and two residents who flew in from London.
Eighteen are classed as local transmission with known contacts.
Amid the rising cases, the Health Minister has urged residents to get the COVID-19 jab.
“If you haven't already done so, register to get vaccinated. Being immunized won't necessarily stop you from getting the coronavirus; however, it greatly lessens the severity of the disease and the symptoms,” Wilson said.
Bermuda has recorded 1,657 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
