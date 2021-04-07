Bermuda records first murder of 2021 with man gunned down after card game

HAMILTON, Bermuda (CMC) — Police have launched an investigation into the murder of a 37-year-old man who was shot after he left a card game in Paget parish on Tuesday night.

Police on Wednesday identified the first murder victim of 2021 as Jordan Outerbridge, the father of a one-year-old boy, who worked for telecommunication services company Link Bermuda.

Detective Superintendent Nicholas Pedro said Outerbridge was shot multiple times in the chest as he walked home from a card game shortly after 10.30 pm, ahead of the 11:00 pm island-wide curfew imposed to limit the spread of COVID-19.

“He was one of the first persons to leave the house and was shot by a gunman wearing a blue hooded jacket, who subsequently jumped on the back of a waiting motorcycle,” Pedro said.

He said police were looking into a potential connection between the shooting and a head-on collision between two motorcycles which took place around the same time in nearby Warwick parish.

Pedro said: “We are examining the possibility that the injuries sustained by one of the riders may be linked to the shooting that occurred not too far away.”

“We haven't ruled that out. It's part of the lines of inquiry, so we are also interested in speaking to anyone who may have information in regards to that.”

The senior lawman said two men were in hospital after they suffered serious injuries in the collision. One of the wounded individuals, a 44-year-old man, was found to have suffered gunshot wounds to his torso. These injuries are being investigated for connections to the shooting.

Pedro said officers had not ruled out the possibility that the incident was connected to a gang-linked daytime shooting last week, in which a 22-year-old man was injured, in St George's, the island's second town.