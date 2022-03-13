Bermuda suspends Russian aircraft airworthiness certificates

HAMILTON, Bermuda (CMC) – Officials in Bermuda said on Sunday that Bermuda-registered planes leased to Russian airlines have had their airworthiness certificates suspended.

In an official statement, the Bermuda Civil Aviation Authority (BCAA) said the Russian invasion of Ukraine had made a “significant impact” on the ability to maintain safety oversight on Russian-operated planes on the Bermuda aircraft registry.

The BCAA added: “The airworthiness system has been restricted to the point that the BCAA is unable to confidently approve these aircraft as being airworthy. Therefore, as of 11:59 pm on March 12, the BCAA has provisionally suspended all certificates of airworthiness of those aircraft operating under the Article 83bis Agreement between Bermuda and the Russian Federation.”

It continued: “For any aircraft airborne at 11:59 pm on March 12, the provisional suspension is effective immediately upon landing.”

Premier David Burt said earlier this month that of the about 900 aircraft on the Bermuda registry, around 740 were utilised by Russian operators – and that such aircraft would be “greatly impacted” by sanctions.

“The majority of these aircraft are owned by leasing companies based in Ireland. The leasing companies require a jurisdiction with an unquestionable rule of law and a judicial system to enable collections in the event of default. And that is why Bermuda is their jurisdiction of choice,” Burt, who is also Finance and Tourism Minister, said.

“The Bermuda Civil Aviation Authority is carefully reviewing sanctions in coordination with other stakeholders to ensure that they, and relevant entities with which it regulates, are in full compliance with the applicable sanctions while maintaining its safety and its oversight obligations,” he added.

Russian airlines face looming European sanctions that include a ban on purchases of aircraft, spare parts or related equipment.

Transport Minister Lawrence Scott told the House of Assembly that the BCAA could take a hit of US$25 million over the next 12 months resulting from UK measures put in place to punish Moscow for its illegal invasion of Ukraine.

However, Scott later said at a press conference just days later the figure could be closer to $4 million.