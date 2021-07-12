Bernard basks in orchestrated win

After dropping four points from the first two games of the season, Harbour View head coach Ludlow Bernard knew that nothing short of a victory against Mount Pleasant FA would do.

Despite the fact his opponents were blessed with experience throughout their squad compared to his own young cohort, Bernard decided to go even younger in his pursuit against a team that was unbeaten heading into match week three.

At the end of the day, he was left smiling as his youngsters were able to secure their first win of the season and vault themselves into the top the half of the table.

Oquassa Chong was on the scoresheet for the third consecutive game, much to delight of his head coach.

“Young Chong really continues to provide for us and improve. He is one cog within the wheel and he is clearly performing his duties. Fortunately for him he is the one that gets on all of the crosses,” said a pleased Bernard.

“There are other players that are out there that are contributing as well but for now Oquassa seems to be the man of the moment. He has set targets for himself, so I am sure that his ambition is to get the Golden Boot.”

Bernard also took delight in his perfectly laid plan working to perfection.

“The satisfaction really is that some of the stuff that we orchestrated here today, worked to perfection.

“The latter part of the game whereby we were defending I think we could afford to do that. At the time we weren't chasing the game, Mount Pleasant were the ones that were chasing so we just need to have bodied behind the ball and frustrate them.”

Despite things coming together to secure the first win, Bernard is not getting carried away with where his team is at the moment in their development.

“It's still work in progress because the latter part of the game we have to learn how to manage that aspect of the game further up the pitch, instead of just sitting deep and absorbing the pressure.

“I think its going to take quite a bit of work where these youngsters are concerned.”

Keeping their first clean sheet of the season was another box he was delighted to check.

“I am very pleased about that. It is something that we choreographed from in training and it is indeed also another motivator for them to try.

“As I said before, I really trust my defence. Young Ximines came in for Staple and he just added a little bit more solidity around there.”

His pairing of Tyrese Williams with Chong would have raised eyebrows at the start of the match, but it would prove to be a stroke of genius as Chong notched his third goal in as many games to give Harbour View the lead on minute 20, with the assist coming from Williams.

“That was deliberate because we figured that if we could just go at Mount Pleasant as early as possible and just go gung-ho and go for broke and anything happen, happen. It probably worked for us quite a bit. Young Williams was able to supply the cross for Chong to tap in.

“It's good as a coach when you can plan something and you see it executed out there.”

Five points from three games now puts Harbour View in the mix after there was a threat of them being cut a drift, after securing just two points from the first two games.