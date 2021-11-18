Bernard bracing for 'bumpy' Manning Cup ride

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Kingston College's quest for another title got off to an inauspicious start as they had to battle hard to overcome a very spirited Mona High team 2-0 in the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup last Saturday.

The KC team was visibly unsettled by the Mona aggregation early in the game and had to fight hard to get back in the contest against an unrelenting Mona team determined to prove their worth this season.

At the end of the contest, head coach Ludlow Bernard acknowledged the challenge given to his team by their opponents even as he lauded the efforts of his inexperienced squad.

“It's not really a young team, but probably inexperienced. But I like the grit that was shown,” he said.

“We were really under some good pressure. I think the opposition provided some very good competition for us in the first half-hour of the game and we were able to weather the storm.

“Their directness posed a challenge and I think we got ourselves organised and really dealt with it and restricted the chances that they got at our goal.”

KC had to adjust their game plan based on what Mona threw at them Bernard revealed.

“We probably had to adjust and play a different brand of game to suit the situation. Their defence was very high and very…singular, so we had to get some balls in behind and I think that did pay dividends for us.”

With most of the players being exposed to this level of football for the first time, Bernard is preparing them mentally for what he expects to be a very challenging season.

“I'm glad that we won the game. It wasn't the prettiest of games, but then again, as I keep telling this group, it is going to be a bumpy ride this season. So, we just went our first aspect of the journey and got the three points, hopefully, the butterflies are out of the way because that seems to be the norm with a lot of the teams that have been playing in the competition so far.

“I am really grateful for three points right here against a very spirited Mona team.”

Jaheem Johnson came off the bench to break the deadlock for KC. This pleased Bernard who said he expected no less from the diminutive striker.

“Jaheem has been a late starter in the season for us. He was injured and didn't really start training until late October, but he has always shown a very good knack for the goal. In all of the practice games that he has played in, he has scored coming off the bench.

“As long as his fitness is up, he'll be given more minutes and I am sure that his production will be even greater. I really must say that I enjoy the confidence that he exhibits when he goes out there.”

KC will face Clan Carthy High on Thursday and Bernard is expecting a similar type of game as that against Mona High.

“Clan Carthy is another very unpredictable opponent, but we will ensure that we do what we have to do to make sure that we stay on top,” he concluded.

Dwayne Richards