Best of 2021: Top 10 social media influencers

KINGSTON, Jamaica — As we approach the end of another pandemic year, it is only fitting to look back on all we have endured through quarantines, lockdowns and curfews. This year has been a long one filled with many ups and downs, however, social media content creators dug deep to keep us entertained through it all, and as a result gained much popularity as their influence grew.

From Netflix deals to popular slangs like “dolly” and “bruk gyal bruk my vybz”, here are OBSERVER ONLINE's top 10 social media influencers for 2021:

Kerry-Ann “Chiney K Pop Girl” Collins

Kerry-Ann “Chiney K Pop Girl” Collins, entrepreneur and content creator, has been a favourite of many Jamaicans as she gained much popularity through her 'On My Mind' vlog series. Her fame continued to grow through her comedic skits with other collaborators, and she invited followers to get to know her more with personal vlogs on her YouTube and social media pages. The social media influencer turned Fyah105 radio host was also added to the marketing team of the popular series 'Money Heist' after posts she made on her TikTok account went viral. Added to all her popularity, Collins was featured in June as one of the Top Entrepreneurs To Follow in 2021 by New York Finance for her hair care line Joli Faire Hair.

Keticia “TC” Chatman

Keticia Chatman or “TC” was widely known for her role in the popular dance trio that made up Team Spice. Since the team's demise in 2020, she has become even more popular establishing herself as a household name with the slang “dolly”. What's more, TC along with fellow dancers Dancing Rebel and Pretty Pretty became the stars of a reality web series called “Dancehall Life” which debuted in April this year and showcases the dancers' life and experience working in the dancehall industry. The series is already on its second season. Later in the year, TC also appeared in a few episodes of Social House before leaving the competition.

Donna “Aunty Donna” Gowe

Aunty Donna's hold on the older generation is undeniable. She is one of the only forces today that has elders hooked to their phones in the way they would previously chastise millennials for. She is known for her humanitarian work, constantly seeking help for the less fortunate. But what really made Aunty Donna stand out this year was her securing Romeich Entertainment, who also manages entertainer Shenseea, as her management and booking team.

Juliet “Julie Mango” Bodley

Juliet “Julie Mango” Bodley's fame blossomed and bloomed during the pandemic on the video-focused social media platform, Tiktok. With a background in drama, Julie Mango's over 318,000 followers on the platform are always entertained by her comedic skits depicting 'typical' Jamaican behaviour in different scenarios. The Tiktok sensation already has plans in place to start the Julie Mango show which will be streamed on First In Line Plus in 2022.

Tanaania Tracey

Tanaania Tracey ditched her nursing scrubs and embarked on her journey as a content creator after being featured in YouTube videos with friends Quite Perry and Rush Cam doing challenges and pranks but soon transitioned into her online space where she has gained even more popularity and following. Since then she has consistently grown as she welcomed viewers into her home and refrigerator and now hosts #ChillingWidGrace where she and other popular personalities compete using the brand's products. She has been an ambassador for small and established businesses and is currently featured in the Pepsi Blue campaign, al while keeping fans and followers engaged via her social media platforms and YouTube vlogs.

Lij Tafari “Lijitimate” Smith

If Lij Tafari Smith has taught us anything, it would have to be that manifestation is key. More popularly known as “Lijitimate”, Lij is known for his clever and witty interactions on Twitter and his stellar fashion sense. With the release of his song and music video “SZN” just last month, Lijitimate has already secured Maggie and Sangster's sponsorship, seemingly speaking them into fruition through his lyrics and ultimately claiming 2021 as his season to blossom. Lij was also our “man on the ground” during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, giving updates regarding lockdowns leading up to the games while also appearing on a few talk shows.

Kareem “Bwoyatingz” Weathers

Kareem “Bwoyatingz” Weathers, a former events promoter, first went viral when he toppled off a hill from exhaustion. Now his Bwoyatings podcast is making the rounds, and has gained popularity during the pandemic. This along with his radio show Bwoyatingz After Dark, which was picked up by Newstalk93fm, has also caught the attention of the listeners as Weathers discusses trending and taboo topics. Kareem has also been featured on the #ChillingWidGrace campaign.

Danar 'Dan Dan' Royal

Danar 'Dan Dan' Royal has been making Jamaicans laugh ever since his “mi nervous” social media post went viral a few years ago. This year, Royal went viral again for his 'Bruk gyal, bruk my vybz' song. Additionally, his hilariously dramatic, sometimes petty, coverage of the Tokyo Olympics kept us all entertained despite the time difference. In August, to celebrate surpassing 200,000 followers on Instagram, the comedian gave $10,000 each to 20 of his followers experiencing hard times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Still in the giving mood, Royal also embarked on a 12 days of Christmas give-away, in partnership with various sponsors to spread Christmas cheer to a number of Jamaicans.

Tami Chin-Mitchell and Wayne Mitchell - 'Meet The Mitchells'

The Mitchells have been the sugar to Jamaica's tea for many years now. The launch of their YouTube channel 'Meet the Mitchells' further cemented Tami and Wayne's status as Jamaica's 'it couple'. The channel follows the musicians, their sons, Wayne's little brother Alex and their nanny 'MoMo' as they tackle day-to-day tasks. The family's interactions, as well as DIY-Wayne's valiant attempts at handy work, propelled the 'Meet the Mitchell's' channel to more than 160,000 subscribers in 2021. The couple, whose hysterical banter keeps us coming back for more, also teamed with a number of sponsors this year to bring us more hilarious and humanitarian content.

Aamir “Bwoizy” Cunningham

2021 was a busy year for Aamir Cunningham, known more popularly on social media as

“Bwoizy”. The comedian surpassed 200,000 followers on TikTok and is slowly but surely inching his way to 30,000 followers on Instagram. His witty, sarcastic humour has kept many Jamaicans entertained throughout the pandemic, especially his IG series 'A True Jamaica Love Story'. The series follows the relationship drama between Bun, Bulla, Cheese and Pear and their friends Butter, Bread and Mackerel. The mini-drama received so much attention that Cunningham was able to secure a partnership with Tastee Cheese. He was also featured on an episode of #ChillingWidGrace alongside fellow influencer Valdomore.

Honourable Mentions

Of course, no top social media influencer list is complete without honourable mentions who maintained their strong presence and influence. Among them are Khadine “Miss Kitty” Hylton, Rohan Perry aka “Quite Perry”, Russhaine Berry aka “Dutty Berry”, and Rushane “Rush Cam” Campbell.