Bestselling author urges BPO stakeholders to 'reason like a criminal' in solving problems

Bestselling author urges BPO stakeholders to 'reason like a criminal' in solving problemsFriday, June 11, 2021
|
ST JAMES, Jamaica— Renowned best-selling author, Paul Sloane, has suggested to stakeholders in the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) sector think outside the box as a means of addressing problems that may arise in the industry.
"Reason like a criminal. How would a criminal approach this, how would you exploit it? Criminals can be very literal, very creative in their approach. I want you to think about things in a really creative way and one way to do that is to stop thinking about them from the point of view of your job title," suggested Sloane.
Sloane, who is a recognised authority on innovation and creative speaking added, "Stop approaching your problems from the point of view of a doctor, approach it from the point of view of a car mechanic. Here is my challenge to you, don't think like an outsource manager or a finance director or an operations director or logistics… whatever your job title is. You are thinking like your job title. I want you to think like an explorer, like a child, like an artist, like an entertainer, like a car mechanic."
"Here are my four rules for you today. Start with a vision for your team. A picture that is appealing, believable and challenging. Challenge every assumption. Question every dominant idea in your industry. Ask child-like questions, fundamental questions, basic questions, and deliberately displace yourself. Take it from that point of view. Tackle the problem from a different angle," encouraged Sloane.
Sloane was the guest speaker at the third staging of Outsource 2 Jamaica conference - exhibition - career summit 2021 on Friday. The two day conference which is slated to come to an end on Saturday is being held virtually from a location in Montego Bay.
Sloane, who spoke on the topic, 'Bringing the future into focus', gave his suggestions as part of his advice on navigating a world filled with "volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity".
Anthony Lewis
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy