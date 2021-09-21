Beware of spouses with your children, warns father after 3-y-o allegedly battered by stepdad

Dewayne Cameron is urging parents to be wary of the people they bring into the lives of their children.

The 29-year-old dancer/choreographer offered the advice after learning that his three-year-old son, Jamarie, was badly beaten, allegedly by his step-father.

In an interview with OBSERVER ONLINE on Tuesday, Cameron said he learnt of the alleged abuse over the weekend when his son's mother called him crying that the child's face was badly bruised. Cameron said he was on a video shoot at the time and could no longer focus after receiving the horrific news.

"It was Saturday evening at about 4 pm when I got the call from her. She was crying and I asked what was wrong and she said his face was bleeding," he recalled. "She said her boyfriend laid hands on my baby and that his face was messed up. All I could think was oh my God. I couldn't think straight."

He said when he received photos of his son's face wrapped in bandages, he immediately inquired if the mother had pressed charges. When she revealed that she hadn't, Cameron said he got so angry, he discontinued the phone call.

"She filed a report with the Bog Walk police but when I asked her if she pressed charges on the boyfriend and she said no, I was so angry that I hung up the phone and went to my social media and post the pictures explaining what happened and asking for professional advice," he said.

Advice was plenty as the post went viral. Cameron revealed that on Monday, he went back to the Bog Walk police and pressed charges himself as the father.

"I couldn't not do anything," he said, advising mothers, in particular, to take every step to ensure the safety of their children in relationships.

"My advice to all females who are in similar situations is that you have to be more careful of the people you bring around your kids and no matter what, do not be afraid to speak out about anything you're going through in a relationship," he said. "At the end of the day, what's in the dark have to come to the light. Even if you may be threatened by your boyfriend, if you go to the right people, you will be fully protected."

Since Cameron pressed charges on Monday, the St Catherine North Police have laid charges against the alleged abuser. Charged is 29-year-old Anthony Bailey, a truck driver of Berry Hill district, Riversdale, St Catherine. He was slapped with charges of unlawful wounding and assault occasioning bodily harm.

Bailey is scheduled to appear before the St Catherine Parish Court on Friday.