Biden lands in Poland near Ukraine border

Biden lands in Poland near Ukraine borderFriday, March 25, 2022
|
RZESZÓW, Poland (AFP) — US President Joe Biden landed on Friday in the city of Rzeszow in southeastern Poland — around 80 kilometres (50 miles) in a straight line from the border with Ukraine.
Biden is due to meet US soldiers stationed in the area and non-governmental organisations helping Ukrainian refugees fleeing Russia's invasion.
Visiting the region more than a month after Russia launched its assault, Biden will travel on to Warsaw to meet Polish leaders and visit a reception centre for refugees.
He is due to wrap up the visit on Saturday with a major speech.
Poland is an EU and NATO member that has taken in millions of Ukrainians, offered financial support to Ukraine and sent arms.
White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday that there were around 10,500 US soldiers currently in Poland and reiterated Biden's promise to defend "every inch" of NATO territory.
