Biden places wreath at Shanksville 9/11 memorial

SHANKSVILLE, Pennsylvania (AP) — President Joe Biden made the second of his three September 11 stops, visiting the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, not long after Vice President Kamala Harris and former President George W Bush spoke at a remembrance.

Biden placed a wreath at Memorial Plaza, home to the Wall of Names, where the names of the passengers and the crew from that flight are inscribed in marble.

The president and first lady Jill Biden then walked with relatives of the crash victims into the grassy field where the jet came to rest.

Biden made no public comments during his time at the memorial.

Biden arrived in Pennsylvania after joining former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama and other dignitaries, as well as September 11 victims' family members, at Saturday's World Trade Center ceremony of remembrance in New York City.

The New York ceremony concluded with taps after victims' relatives read the names of nearly 3,000 people who were killed in the 2001 attacks.