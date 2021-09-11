Biden places wreath at Shanksville 9/11 memorial

Biden places wreath at Shanksville 9/11 memorialSaturday, September 11, 2021
|
SHANKSVILLE, Pennsylvania (AP) — President Joe Biden made the second of his three September 11 stops, visiting the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, not long after Vice President Kamala Harris and former President George W Bush spoke at a remembrance.
Biden placed a wreath at Memorial Plaza, home to the Wall of Names, where the names of the passengers and the crew from that flight are inscribed in marble.
The president and first lady Jill Biden then walked with relatives of the crash victims into the grassy field where the jet came to rest.
Biden made no public comments during his time at the memorial.
Biden arrived in Pennsylvania after joining former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama and other dignitaries, as well as September 11 victims' family members, at Saturday's World Trade Center ceremony of remembrance in New York City.
The New York ceremony concluded with taps after victims' relatives read the names of nearly 3,000 people who were killed in the 2001 attacks.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy