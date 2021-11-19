Biden to have routine colonoscopy, transfer power to Harris

BETHESDA, Maryland (AP) — President Joe Biden will briefly transfer power to Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday when he undergoes a “routine colonoscopy” at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, the White House said.

Press secretary Jen Psaki said President Biden would be under anaesthesia during the procedure and would transfer power to Harris.

“As was the case when President George W Bush had the same procedure in 2002 and 2007, and following the process set out in the Constitution, President Biden will transfer power to the Vice President for the brief period of time when he is under anaesthesia,” she said. “The Vice President will work from her office in the West Wing during this time.”

Pursuant to the 25th Amendment to the Constitution, Biden will sign a letter to the president pro tempore of the Senate and the speaker of the House of Representatives saying he is unable to discharge his duties while under anaesthesia, making Harris the acting president, and will send them another letter upon the conclusion of the procedure to resume his duties.

Harris, the first woman, person of color and person of South Asian descent to be vice president, will be making history during the short time she is serving as acting president. She is scheduled to travel to Ohio later Friday once Biden resumes his duties.

On Friday afternoon, Biden is scheduled to take part in the annual pardoning of the national Thanksgiving turkey.

Biden, 78, had his last full exam in December 2019, when doctors found the former vice president to be “healthy, vigorous” and “fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency,” according to a doctor's report at the time. Biden, who turns 79 on Saturday, is the oldest person to serve as president.

Biden had a brush with death in 1988, requiring surgery to repair two brain aneurysms, weak bulges in arteries, one of them leaking. Biden has never had a recurrence, his doctor said, citing a test in 2014 that examined his arteries.