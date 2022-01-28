Biden to send troops to Eastern Europe in 'near term'Friday, January 28, 2022
|
WASHINGTON, United States (AFP)— President Joe Biden said Friday he will soon send a small number of US troops to bolster the NATO presence in Eastern Europe as tensions rise over Russia's military buildup on the borders of Ukraine.
"I'll be moving troops to Eastern Europe and the NATO countries in the near term. Not too many," Biden told reporters on return to Washington from a speech in Philadelphia.
The United States already has tens of thousands of troops stationed across mostly Western Europe, but the Pentagon is discussing sending a small number of reinforcements to the tense eastern flank.
This week, spokesman John Kirby said 8,500 troops were on "heightened alert" for possible deployment to assist NATO.
The deployment would be as much politically as militarily significant, bolstering US involvement in the brewing conflict.
Ukraine is not a member of NATO, but Washington fears spill over into neighbouring NATO countries if Russia attacks Ukraine.
Moscow insists it does not plan to attack but has stationed more than 100,000 combat troops on the borders and is demanding that Western powers exclude Ukraine from ever joining the NATO alliance, as well as other concessions.
Biden warned in a press conference last week that a Russian assault on Ukraine would achieve the opposite to the Kremlin's stated goal.
"We're going to actually increase troop presence in Poland, in Romania, etcetera if in fact he moves," Biden said. "They are part of NATO."
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy