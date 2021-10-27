Biggs from One Order Gang held in Ellerslie Gardens

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— A man known as 'Biggs' who is reputed to be the leader of the Spanish Town based One Order Gang, is now in police custody. He was arrested Tuesday evening during a police-military operation in Ellerslie Gardens, St Catherine.

Since last week, the security forces have been conducting operations in search of gang members and illegal guns in Spanish Town.



The suspect was being sought for questioning in relation to gun-related offences and other serious crimes in Spanish Town.