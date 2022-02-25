Biker dies in St Ann crash

Biker dies in St Ann crashFriday, February 25, 2022
ST ANN, Jamaica – Twenty-six-year-old Ackeem Brown, otherwise called 'Janga', of Orange Town in St Ann died as a result of injuries he sustained in a motorcycle accident on the Llandovery main road in the parish on Thursday.
Reports from the St Ann's Bay Police are that about 3:50 am, Brown was travelling with a pillion on his motorcycle when, on reaching a section of the roadway, he allegedly lost control of the vehicle and ran off the road. The police were summoned, and Brown and the pillion were transported to hospital where Brown succumbed to his injuries.
The passenger- a female - is admitted in stable condition.
The police have advised that investigations are ongoing.
