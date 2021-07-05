Biker killed in St Ann crash, car driver on the run

Biker killed in St Ann crash, car driver on the runMonday, July 05, 2021
|
ST ANN, Jamaica — Police are searching for a driver of a brown Toyota Corolla involved in a crash that left a motorcyclist dead in St Ann on Monday.
The deceased biker has not yet been identified.
An officer on the scene told OBSERVER ONLINE that the motorcyclist was travelling towards Trelawny when the car, which was travelling in the opposite direction, struck the biker from his vehicle.
The incident occurred shortly after 8:30 am in the vicinity of Old Folly Road.
Alleged eyewitnesses said the motorcyclist, believed to be in his late 30s, unsuccessfully attempted to avoid the car as it sped towards him. The biker, who was clad in a brown T-shirt and a pair of shorts, according to the alleged eyewitnesses, was rushed to a nearby hospital by an ambulance provided by the Noranda Bauxite Company. He later died.
The driver of the Toyota Corolla fled the scene before officers arrived.
Akera Davis
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy