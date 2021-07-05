Biker killed in St Ann crash, car driver on the run

ST ANN, Jamaica — Police are searching for a driver of a brown Toyota Corolla involved in a crash that left a motorcyclist dead in St Ann on Monday.

The deceased biker has not yet been identified.

An officer on the scene told OBSERVER ONLINE that the motorcyclist was travelling towards Trelawny when the car, which was travelling in the opposite direction, struck the biker from his vehicle.

The incident occurred shortly after 8:30 am in the vicinity of Old Folly Road.

Alleged eyewitnesses said the motorcyclist, believed to be in his late 30s, unsuccessfully attempted to avoid the car as it sped towards him. The biker, who was clad in a brown T-shirt and a pair of shorts, according to the alleged eyewitnesses, was rushed to a nearby hospital by an ambulance provided by the Noranda Bauxite Company. He later died.

The driver of the Toyota Corolla fled the scene before officers arrived.

Akera Davis