Bird hunting season opens on Saturday

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) says the 2021 Game Bird Hunting Season will open on Saturday, August 21, and close on Sunday, September 26.

According to NEPA, the season's hunting sessions are from sunrise to 9 am and 2:30 pm to sunset on Saturdays, and from sunrise to 9 am on Sundays.

Only the following game birds are to be hunted during the season:

· Zenaida Dove/Pea Dove

· White-winged Dove

· White-crowned Pigeon/Baldpate

· Mourning Dove/ Long-tailed Pea Dove

The overall bag limit per hunting session is 20 birds, with no more than 15 being White-crowned Pigeons.

NEPA said that hunting within game reserves/sanctuaries, forest reserves, the Blue and John Crow Mountains National Park, and within 50 metres of their boundaries is prohibited.

Anyone who wishes to take part in the 2021 Game Bird Hunting Season must obtain a hunting licence, the agency said.

Hunters' licences may be obtained from NEPA's head office at 10 Caledonia Avenue, Kingston 5, or any of the authorised vendors at a cost of $25,000.

All applicants must have a valid firearm licence/user's permit for a shotgun and a Tax Registration Number to access the licences.

Hunters are reminded that Hunting Reports not completed and returned by December 31of the same year of the season will attract a late processing fee of $5,000 before a Hunters' Licence for the 2021 Hunting Season is granted.

The agency said that COVID-19 guidelines have been established in keeping with the Ministry of Health and Wellness' protocols to ensure the safety of the stakeholders involved in the season.

For more information on the 2021 Game Bird Hunting Season, contact the National Environment and Planning Agency during weekdays at 876-754-7540 ext. 3602 or toll-free at 888-991-5005.

Important Documents:

1. COVID-19 Guidelines:

2. Orders and regulations for the season

a. The Wild Life Protection (Game Birds) (Declaration of Shooting Season) Order, 2021:

b. The Wild Life Protection (Hunters' Licences) (Amendment) Regulations, 2021:

c. The Wild Life Protection (Game Bird Hunting Limit) Regulations, 2021:

d. The Wild Life Protection (Game Birds) (Hunting Days During Shooting Season) Order, 2021: