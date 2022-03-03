'Birthday girl' cries in court as she's sent to jail

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Raphaleta Haughton did not anticipate spending her 36th birthday in jail when she appeared before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Tuesday morning to answer to an unlawful wounding charge.

However, Senior Parish Judge Lori-Ann Montague-Cole said she had to make an example out of Haughton after the accused failed to present half of the remaining balance in restitution owed to the complainant, Tara Davis, as well as allegations that Haughton had been harassing Davis since they last appeared in court.

Court documents reveal that Haughton was accused of using a brick to inflict a wound to Davis' face during an altercation between the pair on April 16, 2021. It was alleged that Haughton also bit Davis in the face.

Haughton was convicted and ordered to pay the complainant $180,000 in restitution. She was required to present at least $35,000 out of the remaining $70,000 to the court on Tuesday, but only handed over $15,000.

As a result, Haughton was remanded in custody.

Crying as she was being hauled off to jail by the police, Haughton looked to the judge pleadingly.

“Miss today is my birthday,” she said, sobbing.

The judge replied, “Happy birthday, ma'am.”

Speaking on allegations that Haughton had been harassing Davis, including at the court cashier at the previous court date, Montague-Cole said, “A true the lady a talk, you come and put on a show.”

However, Haughton responded by saying, “Is not me, Miss, is my sister.”

Before the police took her away, Haughton asked the judge if she could call someone to bring $20,000, which Montague-Cole allowed. Less than an hour later, Haughton was returned to the courtroom with the agreed sum in hand.

“You think I'm joking? You still have to spend the night. Ma'am you are a wicked woman because you could have paid the woman the money,” Montague-Cole said, upon seeing the money. She also added that she is going to make an example out of her.

“A send me send and borrow the money,” Haughton said, crying as the police once again hauled her off to jail.

She spent two nights in custody, since the following day was Ash Wednesday, a public holiday.

When she stood before the judge on Thursday, March 3, Haughton wore a solemn expression.

“Miss Haughton, how was your birthday spent in custody?” Montague-Cole inquired.

“Not good,” Haughton answered.

“Why wasn't it good?” Montague-Cole countered.

“Because it was my birthday,” Haughton replied.

“I'm happy that it wasn't good because you need a drastic turnaround,” the judge told Haughton before bemoaning people who disrespect the court.

Asked by the judge when the remaining $35,000 will be available, the 36-year-old indicated March 24. She was also allowed to go home.

But, to Davis, Montague-Cole said, “If she, her sister or nobody for her cause you any distress again, please report it.”

She went on to promise that she will take on the case if that were to happen.