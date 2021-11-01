Blackman boasted about putting 'two big hole' in head of JUTC chairman, ex-Klansman claims

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The prosecution's main witness on Monday morning in a stunning disclosure said Andre "Blackman" Bryan, the alleged leader of the St Catherine-based Klansman gang, 33 members of whom are now on trial, showed him the gun used to kill former chairman of the Jamaica Urban Transit Company Douglas Chambers "and said he put two big hole in his head ".

The shocking allegation was made by witness one who has been testifying from a remote location before Chief Justice Bryan Sykes in the Home Circuit Division of the Supreme Court in downtown Kingston.

According to the witness, Bryan told him that Chambers had been killed because he was preventing the gang "from eating food".

The witness, who claimed to have been a top-tier Klansman member, added that Bryan told him that he gave the gun to an individual to sell because he didn't want the gun in the parish. He said the gun was to be sold in Clarendon.

For the majority of the morning during the witness' testimony, Blackman held his head down on his hands.

Chambers was shot dead by gunmen in Spanish Town, St Catherine in June of 2008. Bryan was found not guilty of the killing by a jury in 2016. In December of 2019, Tesha Miller, the accused leader of another faction of the Klansman gang was convicted for orchestrating Chambers' murder.

In another shocking allegation at the trial, the witness said Bryan gave him the duty of scouring the internet to find crime statistics in the island. He said Bryan was miffed to learn that Montego Bay and Clarendon at times were recording more murders and shootings than Spanish Town where the Klansman is based. He claimed that Bryan said the gang needed to up its game in this respect as those areas should not be beating Klansman turf. He further said the alleged leader assigned an individual to come up with a strategy to drive the numbers for their home base.

--Alicia Dunkley-Willis