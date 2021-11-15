Blackman hid in holes to evade police, says witness

Reputed Klansman gang leader Andre "Blackman" Bryan sometimes used holes in the ground to hide from the police, according to the prosecution's second witness to give evidence in the trial of 33 alleged members of the criminal enterprise at the Home Circuit Court in Kingston.

The witness made the allegation Monday while being cross examined by attorney-at-law, Veniece Brown, who is representing accused, Dylon McLean. The witness was referencing particular areas that the gang would use as a walkway or an escape route.



"If police come, they won't know where to walk. They wouldn't know that escape route to go through the fence and enter Shelter Rock or the ball ground to get to Fisheries.



"That is why the police has difficulty catching them. Sometimes, there are holes they can hide in. They have 'trappy' that they go through and escape from the police," the witness said.



Brown told the witness that he was making up stories as he went along and said that her client was not part of any alleged group led by Blackman to Fisheries one night, when a man and woman were allegedly killed by the gang, as the witness had claimed.



The witness shot back, telling the court that he has seen McLean with a gun more than once and insisted the he was involved in criminal activities and was a member of the gang.



Brown enquired why the witness did not include her client's name in his 2019 statement to the police.



He said he did not include McLean's name in the statement because he could not remember everyone's name at once but highlighted that he made reference to him in Court.



McLean and 32 others including "Blackman" are charged with several offences, including being part of a criminal organisation, murder, conspiracy to murder, arson, and illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition. Accused gang leader Andre Bryan, also called Blackman and Teacha, is charged with, among other things, being the leader of a criminal organisation — Klansman/One Don gang.