Blackman laughed while victim was being slaughtered, Klansman trial witness tells court

The prosecution's main witness who has been giving evidence in the ongoing trial of 33 accused members of the Klansman gang detailed how alleged leader Andre "Blackman" Bryan requested to spy on a victim moments before the man was killed and burst out in maniacal laughter upon hearing the bullets fired and when told that the intended target was now dead.

In the testimony at the Home Circuit Division of the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston before Chief Justice Bryan Sykes, the witness detailed that 2017 killing of an individual called “Outlaw”.

He said the individual who was killed in Lauriston had been marked for death by Bryan. According to the self-confessed gangster turned state witness, Bryan had asked him for a ride to the scene in a separate vehicle from the shooter's because the reputed Klansman leader "wanted to see Outlaw before he was killed".

He said he parked on an opposite side of the road so Bryan could have his wish, and they watched the soon to be victim for about five minutes. After pulling away from the area where shots were heard fired, Bryan started laughing, the witness said.

A phone call moments later from the shooter – who the witness identified in the docks as the accused Tareek James – reporting that "Outlaw" had been killed was met with more "laughing" from Bryan, according to the witness.

The witness, who on Wednesday described himself as the gang's banker and personal driver for Bryan, said he later that day took Bryan to his apartment on Shortwood Road in St Andrew and left him there. He told the Court he then purchased KFC which he said he took and gave to the shooter who had remained at his home.

To be continued.

--Alicia Dunkley-Willis