Blackman wasn't concerned after arrest, witness says

Accused leader of the St Catherine-based Klansman gang, Andre "Blackman" Bryan was confident that the police would not be able to build a case against him even though he had been arrested, one of the prosecution's main witness asserted Monday during the trial of Bryan and 32 other alleged gangsters.

Witness number two made the claim under cross examination from attorney for Bryan, Lloyd McFarlane who had questioned the witness' boldness in going to the police with information on Bryan given that he had said he was afraid to approach the cops in the first place.

"You are a top tier member in the gang?" McFarlane asked.

"Yes sir," the witness responded.

"You thought your name would be called?" McFarlane asked further.

"No sir...Blackman wouldn't call my name sir...my name wasn't going to be called by Blackman, he said nobody have any case against him..." the witness asserted.

The witness earlier in his testimony said his first visit to give information to the police in 2017 had been aborted because he was fearful.

"Because of fear for my life, because I know Blackman have top tier policeman working with him which I don't know their face or know them personally," he said. He however sought out the police again in 2018, giving multiple statements.

McFarlane on Monday morning in a hard hitting cross examination intimated that the witness had made a calculated and "preemptive strike" when he approached the police in 2018 because he knew that Bryan was behind bars at that time.

Pressed by McFarlane as to whether he knew what Bryan was charged with, the witness said based on news reports he heard Bryan was held for extortion and leading the gang before quickly pointing out that media reports are often "false". According to the witness even current reports of the case had been "false".

He in the meantime maintained that in giving evidence against Bryan he was "afraid" and remains so.

Asked by McFarlane why he had not been charged for his own role in the gang even though he told the police as much, the witness said "you have to ask the police force sir".

"I told myself even if I was charged, I would do my time to save people's lives," the witness said.

Replying to MacFarlane's sarcastic, "so you are a martyr?", he said, "it wasn't part of me to be part of a gang, I was forced in this gang by Blackman, I'm not a crime producer ".

"So when you were programming people like Doolie (alleged victim of gang) you weren't a crime producer?" McFarlane shot back.

"I had no choice, is either I do what Blackman told me or I would be dead," the witness said.

Alicia Dunkley-Willis