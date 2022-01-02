Blaine wants national action plan to address plight of children affected by COVID pandemic

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Child-rights advocate Betty Ann Blaine is urging the Government to quickly establish a comprehensive, national plan of action to address what she said is the “worsening chaos and negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the nation's children”.

Blaine, who is the founder of lobby group Hear The Children's Cry, said Prime Minister Andrew Holness must use the professional and material resources available to him to get this done.

The plan, she said must address not only health and education, but also the emotional wellbeing of the children and the social and financial welfare of families.

“Hear The Children's Cry is calling for this comprehensive national plan of action as a matter of urgency in light of the deepening social crisis involving Jamaican children. Over the last two years our children, in every parish, have been very negatively affected by the pandemic and the related measures to contain its spread. Their education has been interrupted and in many cases curtailed; their safety has been cruelly compromised as child abusers have had almost unlimited access to innocent victims; their emotional state has suffered and their overall well-being greatly diminished,” said Blaine in a statement on Saturday.

Continuing, she said: “We are concerned about what has happened to children over the past two years, both what we do know, and what we don't know. And what is of even greater concern is that we are heading into a new year with another COVID-19 variant spreading like wildfire and we don't know what is going to happen”.

Noting that the youngest victims are usually the most vulnerable, the children's convenor said, “It is vital that we get accurate information as to the nature and extent of the crisis as it relates specifically to children”.

She shared that Hear The Children's Cry has seen a significant increase in the calls coming in for assistance, mostly for material help for children and families. And Blaine said she was concerned about other types of reports, in the media and otherwise, involving children.

She mentioned media reports which have pointed to a significant increase in cases of sexual and other abuse of children during the pandemic and which may have likely forced some of them to take their own lives.

Blaine also shared that reports from community leaders who work with Hear The Children's Cry are extremely concerning.

“We are being told that many teenagers, far from keeping up with school work online have decided that they are finished with school. It is reported that they are hustling, seeking to earn money in whatever way possible. They are vending, working in wholesale shops and on construction sites, among other income-earning activities. Many young girls can be seen on the streets pregnant or with young babies. Gambling and drug use are said to be rampant among these youngsters,” said Blaine.

“Our children are facing a worsening crisis that will bring unthinkable consequences to our country if not addressed with speed and with effective, comprehensive measures. We call upon the prime minister to act now to save Jamaica's next generation before it is too late,” she added.