Blake among five Jamaican winners at California meet

MISSION VIEJO, California- Five Jamaicans led by Yohan Blake, Megan Tapper and Ronda Whyte were winners at the American Track League in Mission Viejo, California, on Sunday.

The meet was their final tune up before heading for the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Blake won the men's 200m, Tapper took the 100m hurdles and Whyte was first in the women's 400m while Jevaughn Minzie won the men's 100m and Tovea Jenkins took the women's 400m.

Blake, Tapper and Whyte will be hunting individual medals at the Olympics while Minzie and Jenkins will be in relay pools.

Blake edged national 200m champion Rasheed Dwyer, both credited with the same time- 20.22 seconds (1.8m/s), Minzie was third in a personal best 20.29 seconds and Jazeel Murphy also ran a lifetime best 20.49 seconds.

It was Murphy's second personal best of the day after he also lowered his 100m best after running 10.17 seconds (0.5m/s) in the prelims early in the day.

Tapper ran a wind-aided 12.48 seconds (3.6m/s) to beat American Evonne Britton- 12.72 seconds with Yanique Thompson third in 12.75 seconds.

Whyte had it easy in the 400m hurdles, running 55.57 seconds to beat Puerto Rico's 56.26 seconds and Canadian Noelle Montcalm-56.37 seconds.

Minzie ran a win-aided 10.09 seconds (2.3m/s) to win the 100m final, the same time given to the American Chris Royster with Travis Collins third in 10.10 seconds.

Jamaican national champion Tyquendo Tracey was fourth in 10.11 seconds, Murphy was sixth in 10.15 seconds and Javoy Tucker was seventh in 10.22 seconds.

Jenkins won the women's 400m in 51.53 seconds, beating American Jaide Stepter who was second in 51.87 seconds. Jamaica's Anastacia Le-Roy ran a season's best 51.99 seconds.

Nathon-Allen was second in the men's 400m in a season's best 45.98 seconds and Demish Gaye was fourth in 46.04 seconds.

Remona Burchell finished third in the women's 100m, running a wind-aided 11.24 seconds (2.5m/s), behind the USA's Candace Hill- 10.99 seconds and Tristan Evelyn of Barbados who ran 11.23 seconds.

Hill won the double as she also took the 200m in a wind-aided 22.30 seconds (3.3m/s), Le-Roy was second in 22.79 seconds and Burchell sixth in 23.63 seconds.

-- Paul Reid