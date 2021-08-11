Blaze at Grand Palladium in Hanover

HANOVER, Jamaica— Firefighters were this evening called to a blaze at the Grand Palladium Hotel just outside of Lucea in Hanover.

According to reports reaching OBSERVER ONLINE, the blaze has consumed the hotel's staff quarters and a wooden storage area that is across from the actual hotel.

A video circulating on social media shows the structure fully engulfed in flames with members of the Jamaica Fire Brigade arriving on the scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.