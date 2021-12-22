KINGSTON, Jamaica- At just 26, Ramone Jackson is already an accomplished academic and teacher, and is actively pursuing a PhD in Engineering. It's a success story inspired by Jackson's early love for mathematics, hard work and a series of coincidences.

Jackson did not have the easiest start to life, but a decision made by the person who would become his mother, Carol Frame, set his life on a trajectory that even he did not expect.

“I will say that I was blessed and highly favoured in the sense that I didn't grow up with my biological mother, I have never met her; I don't know her. I was living with my father and at the time there were three women living in the house, two of them had children with him and the third lady, she didn't have any children but she wanted to leave (my father),” Jackson explained.

Frame, however, did not want to leave young Ramone behind at the house “and her mother told her that if I am the reason she didn't want to leave then she should take me and come there with her,” Jackson said.

This would turn out to be the first step on a long journey to success though not without its own issues. Jackson shared that he was living in Greenwich Farm, which removed him from the undesirable life he would have experienced while living at his father's house, but he still went through a rough life of no furniture and sleeping on the floor of his adopted grandmother's house.

He shared, however, that his mother would try her best to shield him from what was his reality.

“I did not realise that I had a poor background until recently because growing up I felt normal; my mother did not make me feel less fortunate, other than the times when Christmas would come around and everybody is shopping and wearing the latest stuff and my mother would say 'I don't have it'.

“So I would have to wear the same shoes to church and school and anywhere else, one suit of uniform which is how I became so obsessed, one would say, about neatness and cleanliness because I knew I had to make that one uniform serve me for a while,” Jackson shared.

His journey to becoming a teacher goes back to when Jackson fell in love with mathematics in the ninth grade as a student at Excelsior High.

“My love for math came in grade nine, when I was trying to get the attention of a young lady. Because of my background I didn't have any pretty uniform, no JanSport bag, no Air Force or Clarks to wear to school, but I had mathematics. I was good at it so I learnt math so I could teach her,” Jackson disclosed,

“So I was there trying to help her and the school asked me if I could help a couple other people and that's where I fell in love with teaching mathematics.”

Jackson excelled in high school, particularly in subjects that included mathematics. He shared however that he still endured issues related to finances especially when it came time to pay for external exams but his mother found a way to get the funds, when his father stated that he could not assist. Close to the time to sit his CXCs, Jackson lost his biological father which took a toll on him.

“Several months after my father's death, and leading up to CXC exams is when I met Darron Fraser who everybody knows to be my father at this point of my life. He introduced me to what a university was, why people do certain things, so I was now opened to the endless possibilities of what exists,” Jackson shared.

He went on to add that he received several scholarships that would help him to achieve his dream of becoming a teacher and continued his journey by pursuing a Bachelor's of Science in Mathematics with Education at The UWI.

“While in university I was always an active individual. I worked with a lot of people and that is how certain linkages were made. I was in the right place at the right time which is why I said that I am blessed and highly favoured,” Jackson stated.

Jackson taught at Jamaica College while completing his first degree and lectured at the Sam Sharpe Teachers' College after completing a Master of Science degree in Mathematics. Today, he teaches Mathematics in the faculty of Engineering at The University of the West Indies Mona and tutors students both locally and overseas, while pursuing his PhD.

When asked how he feels about his achievements against his background, Jackson had this to say:

“I feel normal. It is actually when people point it out to me that I realise that I have come a far way from where I was. Otherwise, it feels normal because I have always tried to surround myself with people who are somewhere in life and have a positive mindset so when I do something it feels like just another step; just me walking through the different stages of life,” Jackson stated.

Continuing, he said: “But I feel a sense of achievement when I am working with my students and they are able to draw from some of the moves that I have made, for them to come to the decision that 'hey this is not the end of life and you can do more despite where you started' and I had that experience particularly when I was teaching at JC.”

Jackson shared with OBSERVER ONLINE that upon completing his Doctorate in Engineering, he hopes to use research and the experience he has gained to solve some of the problems within the specialty and also those that exists in teaching. However, he will not forget his first love and has decided that he will continue educating young minds.