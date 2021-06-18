Blessing Okagbare clocks wind aided 10.63

LAGOS, Nigeria— Blessing Okagbare clocked a wind aided time of 10.63 seconds to win her eighth national 100 metres title yesterday at the 2021 National Championships/Olympic Games trial in Lagos.

The 32-year-old Olympics, World and Commonwealth Games medallist now shares the title of second fastest woman in all conditions with Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce - who also ran 10.63 seconds earlier this month at the National Stadium in Kingston - but the 2.7 m/s wind reading in the Nigerian's clocking was outside of the legal limits.

According to The Guardian, Okagbare said she is in great form ahead of the delayed 2020 Olympic Games.

“Since the start of this season, I see myself as very ready,” she said. “I feel healthy, stronger and like the real Blessing Okagbare again. I am really happy that this time came down today; it will boost my confidence, my faith and trust in God. I just hope this same thing happens at the Olympics.”

She went on to explain that she has been working hard on all aspects to get ready for the Olympics.

“I have been working on everything and I hope it counts at the big stage, that's the Olympics. I was very disappointed at my last meet when I ran 11.2, I was like this is not me, so when they mentioned the trials, I said I am going to be there, not because I just want to run, but because I really want to compete and run well,” she told The Guardian.

“But above all, I am healthier and when you have good health, the confidence will be there, and I am hoping for the best in Tokyo.

“I have to go to the Olympics, do better than I did or better still replicate it, you might not need to run like this to win the Olympics, at the Games you just want to get to the finishing line.”

The title of world record holder resides with Florence Griffith-Joyner at 10.49 seconds.