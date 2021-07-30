Blessing Okagbare tests positive for human growth hormone, suspended

MONACO — Blessing Okagbare of Nigeria was provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) on Friday with immediate effect after a sample collected from the sprinter tested positive for human growth hormone.

Growth hormone is a non-specified substance on the 2021 World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Prohibited List and a provisional suspension is mandatory following an adverse analytical finding for such substance under the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules.

The AIU collected the sample from Okagbare during an out-of-competition test on July 19. The WADA-accredited laboratory that analysed the sample notified the AIU of the adverse analytical finding at mid-day Central European Time Friday.

The athlete was later notified of the adverse analytical finding and of her provisional suspension in Tokyo.

Okagbare was scheduled to participate in the semi-finals of the women's 100m on Saturday.