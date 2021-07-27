Blocked pipeline leaves Mandeville businesses without water

Blocked pipeline leaves Mandeville businesses without waterTuesday, July 27, 2021
MANCHESTER, Jamaica — A blocked pipeline has left a day care centre, a doctor's office, restaurant, car wash, the Jamaica Observer office, and other places of business on North Race Course Road in Mandeville without water since last Friday.
The National Water Commission's Andrew Cannon told the OBSERVER ONLINE by telephone that the water provider is aware of the problem and is moving to correct it as quickly as possible.
“There is a blockage of the pipeline … and we are mobilizing to get started to fix the problem tomorrow (Wednesday),” he told the OBSERVER ONLINE.
He said that efforts were being made to truck water to affected consumers but that initiative was being hampered since some have no capacity to store water.
An office manager on Sun Village Plaza, North Race Course Road told the OBSERVER ONLINE that stored water was rapidly running out.
“We can't operate much longer like this,” she said.
Garfield Myers
