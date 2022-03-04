Bloodshed in Nonsuch

PORTLAND, Jamaica — Relatives and neighbours of a young man accused of killing his stepfather say the family has been plagued by domestic violence for years.

Dead is Antonio Hutchinson, also known as Tony or Stamma, while his common-law wife Jacqueline Robinson has been hospitalised with injuries Hutchinson is said to have inflicted. Robinson's son has been taken into police custody, according to his maternal grandmother.

Neighbours told the Jamaica Observer that the young man went to his mother's rescue after her husband attacked her with a knife. This is the second domestic violence-related incident in the parish and the third murder in a week.

The hospitalised woman's mother, Thelma Robinson, described the gruesome sight of her almost-naked daughter's body drenched in blood. She is praying that she survives her injuries as she cannot afford to bury her.

She told the Observer that the couple often fought, but her daughter ignored family members' advice.

“The thing about it is she nuh listen to when mi talk to har. When she going to work and mi call har and we stand up out a gate and mi tell har how mi feel about har living, she... tek it as nothing,” said the tearful mother as she paced up and down her verandah.

“Har sister talk to har about the living; she say we no understand. Mi no understand now cause mi see har out there pon dirt road naked in her panty alone full a blood. If it wasn't the 'Good Samaritan' see har, help transport har to the hospital fi mi, weh poor ole mi [fi] get money?”

She continued, “A she cause it pon harself, cause she don't hear. Mi is not a worldy person and mi no grow dem worldly. The thing about it now she leave mi in the lurch; I leave everything in God's hand.”

She said she did not witness the incident but police who responded told her that her grandson went to his mother's aid after her husband attacked her with a knife.

“Him is not a person that talk. Dem ask him fi di murda weapon and him say him throw it weh. It tough, dem say them took him in for questioning,” she said as she wept.

She thanked those who swaddled her daughter's bloodied body in sheets and took her to hospital.

“Dem transfer her to Kingston. That's the last I hear. She cut up badly, blood all over. Mi only sorry the young man have blood on his hand but if he wasn't there maybe she would have died,” she said.

Cab driver Clifton Nathan, who says he knows the stepson well, described him as a quiet person who didn't talk much, or to many others in the community.

“When I heard about it this morning water come a mi eye; I cried. Really sad to know that something like that happen here,” he said, adding that he lived nearby and had provided his taxi services to the stepson in the past.

One woman from the community also spoke of the years of abuse that had plagued the family.

“When the boy used to go school sometime him come late because of what the man a do to him mother. This community is a quiet one. I think this is the second murder like this up here. What happen is that they will kill people and drop them off in the community but we don't have any murder like this here,” she said.

