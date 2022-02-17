PHOTOS: BluShip celebrates Executive Chairman's 30th birthday in style

BluShip Cargo and Freight saluted Executive Chairman, Daren Miller, with an exquisite 30th birthday party on Saturday at the Rockhampton Retreat in Constant Spring, St Andrew.

With a small number of close friends, business associates and family gathered, Miller, in traditional African garb, after being fashionably late, ascended from the steps to the rhythm of the conga drums, which provided the melodious notes for two African dancers to precede him into the venue.

Both the drummers and dancers were provided by the Nigerian High Commission in Jamaica, which had several members at the occasion, which was themed 'Wordy Thirty' and had a number of corporate executives in the gathering as well.

Sagicor's Financial Advisor, Sannicia Coward, provided fabulous MC duties in the impromptu role and even guided the cake cutting ritual, which Miller did with his father while being surrounded by only family members.

According to BluShip's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Lemar James, who was the chief organiser, the event was more than just celebrating the birthday, but also to showcase and highlight the entrepreneurial abilities of the three young men, who partnered to form the business.

“We have been around for quite some time as business partners and friends and what we decided is to celebrate a talented individual as well as to showcase where it is we are at, as young under 40 entrepreneurs operating a company,” James said.

“We just wanted to show family appreciation as well as show to the executive chairman appreciation for all his hard work. He is the executive chairman, he does marketing, strategic direction, everything, so it's about celebrating life and celebrating growth and development and everything good.

“We do events that have purpose and everything in life there is a purpose, so we say 'Wordy 30'. We are redefining what 30 should look like because as young people when you become 30 everybody says to do a dirty 30 and go to a strip club. So instead of doing that, why not just do a business mingle and show what it is that we can achieve as young men,” James said.

For Miller, the occasion was special as it brought his father, Melvin, back to Jamaica for the first time in over 19 years as well as being able to mingle with his brothers, who all reside in New Jersey, United States.

“I am just absolutely thrilled to be given the opportunity to celebrate in this way and thankful to God and thankful to the people that have come into my life at this critical juncture. I am grateful for my family, who have seen it fit to come out, to fly from New Jersey to come here with me tonight and to celebrate with me and it speaks volumes to what it is that we can achieve as a family,” he said.

He stated he has always looked forward to being 30 as it was the age he targeted to achieve some critical objectives both personally and professionally, while also playing a role in national development.

Miller said that while he has elevated himself from the humble rural settings he grew up in and achieved many of the goals he had set for himself, there are others that he is still working towards, although he is content with his current status.

According to his mother, Hope Mason, Miller has always been a goal-driven individual, who has worked hard to achieve success.

“Darren is a love child. He was born in February, which is the month of love and Darren has expressed so much love to me, to people around him and his family and I would not miss his 30th birthday for anything, because although I have other children and I don't favour any, Darren has been like a real model, in terms of 'upliftment'.

“Darren, he does not stop at mediocrity. He likes to go further than mediocrity and I like that about him because this is how we evolve physically, mentally (and) spiritually. So, I enjoyed his party, especially now, I am like, 'are you 30 already', I can't believe it,” she said.

Father Melvin added: “I live overseas and I came over for his birthday. It's an experience for his brothers to spend time with him. This is his 30th birthday and I wouldn't want to do it any other way than to spend it with him. I enjoyed it. I like the venue, I like the place and meeting new people is always good.”