Blue Mountain Coffee endorsed by Japanese consumers

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica’s world renowned Blue Mountain Coffee has received ringing endorsements from residents of the Japanese City of Tottori who participated in a seminar on Friday (November 19) which included tastings of the coffee hosted by the Jamaican Embassy in Japan, in collaboration with Sunaba Coffee, the Jamaica Coffee Exporters Association (JCEA) and the Mavis Bank Coffee Factory and associated brands.

According to the JCEA, the goal of the seminar was to continue to market Blue Mountain Coffee to the Sunaba Coffee chain, which has gained prominence across Japan as a competitor to American chain Starbucks.

In explaining the background to the thrust to popularise Blue Mountain Coffee to Sunaba, JCEA president and Mavis Bank CEO, Norman Grant, explained that the company rose to prominence in April 2014, as at the time Tottori was the only Prefecture (Japanese term for City) without a ‘Sutaba’ (The common abbreviation in Japanese parlance for Starbucks).

“Governor Shinji Hirai announced that Tottori didn’t have a ‘Sutaba,’ but was home to Japan’s only ‘Sunaba.’ The following year Starbucks opened its first store in Tottori, challenging Sunaba Coffee for its market share. But with a spirit of vitality and innovation, Sunaba used this opportunity to expand its brand and operations, becoming a symbol and specialty product of Tottori Prefecture.

“In May 2015, Sunaba Coffee gathered together with local cafes, teahouses, businesses and interest groups to form the Tottori Coffee Culture Promotion Association. In August of the same year it began its ‘Support Jamaican Coffee’ campaign, followed by its ‘World Coffee Summit’ held in Sept- Oct 2016. Through such campaigns and events, it aims to promote and further coffee appreciation and café culture throughout Tottori,” Grant noted.

Japan is Jamaica’s largest importer of Blue Mountain Coffee absorbing some 70 to 90 per cent of exports, JCEA figures say.

“Our focus is on sustainable quality and sustainable price,” said Grant, as he urged the Japanese to prepare to buy more Jamaican coffee.