Blue Power adjusts

Jamaican soap manufacturer Blue Power Group is currently exploiting more overseas markets as it adjusts to losing its Caricom market for the time being.

Blue Power lost its duty-free trading status in Caricom after a trade dispute with its Dominican counterpart, DCP Successors Limited, which last year filed a lawsuit in Jamaica against the company. This lawsuit came after DCP Successors Limited won the first of the trade dispute round at Caricom's Council for Trade and Economic Development (COTED), which in November 2020 issued an adverse findings ruling against Blue Power.

After losing the Caricom market, Blue Power's profit before tax for the third quarter ended January 31, 2022 dipped to $12 million, relative to $44 million in the prior year. This reduced profit reflected reduced exports (as a result of the discontinuation of sales to Caricom markets arising from the changed trade regime).

The drop in profits is also as a result of the sharp rise in raw material costs. However, Blue Power Chairman Dr Dhiru Tanna has explained that, “these challenges to our operating results were partially offset by growth in the Jamaican market, reduced administrative costs and improved investment income”.

He disclosed that the company is taking steps to adjust to the increases in prices of commodities and freight rates and the lack of availability of shipping capacity.

“These changes no longer appear temporary, and we are adjusting our prices to reflect the changes in the overall economic environment. We continue to be optimistic about growth prospects for the business in Jamaica and are presently installing plant and equipment to improve our efficiency, product quality and product range to best secure the opportunities available in this market,” Dr Tanna explained.

At the same time, Blue Power will continue to develop new markets outside of Jamaica and to challenge the trading arrangements that constrain its business in Caricom. For the nine-month period ended January 31, 2022, revenues fell 20 per cent to $347 million, down from $435 million in the previous year.

However, the group benefited from capital gains from the sale of real estate and investments during this period and consequently, earned profit before tax of $215 million for the nine months under review compared to $111 million for the previous year, a gain of 95 per cent.

The rising operational costs have seen administrative expenses for the nine-month review period jumping by 11 per cent to $122.97 million, up from $110.55 million in 2021. Notably, other income surged to $55.85 million versus $25.74 million documented in the same period last year.

For the January 2022 quarter, other income closed at $5.59 million, down from the 2021 posting of $10.74 million. Total revenue for the January 2022 quarter amounted to $135 million, down from $153 million in 2022.

In spite of these negative performances Dr Tanna is upbeat, trumpeting that “our balance sheet and liquidity remain strong, and we will continue to hold prudent investments that support our earnings growth and diversify our financial position”.