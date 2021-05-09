Boat captain killed in St Ann

ST ANN, Jamaica – A 40-year-old boat captain was killed at a his gate in Steer Town Thursday night.

He is Oswald Smith, o/c Cologne, of Back Road, Steer Town.

Reports are that Smith was sitting on a curb wall at his gate when he was attacked by a gunman, who fired several shots at him, hitting him in the upper body.

The gunman escaped.

When the police arrived Smith was seen suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at hospital.