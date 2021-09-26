Boat carrying 200lbs of ganja catches fire at sea

PORTLAND, Jamaica ­­­­­--- The police are reporting that they have recovered 200 pounds of ganja after the boat transporting the contraband caught fire at sea off the Manchioneal coast in Portland on Saturday night.

OBSERVER ONLINE sources reported that the boat was engulfed in flames off the shores behind Keffian place, Muirton Pen District in the Manchioneal Police Area.

Two suspected occupants of the vessel were injured in the incident.

They were taken to the hospital for treatment. A third is believed to have escaped.

More details to come.