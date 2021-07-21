Bob Marley's former apartment in London on sale for £1.65 million

LONDON, England – A London apartment where Jamaican reggae legend Bob Marley once lived has gone on sale for £1.65 million.

Located in Bloomsbury, the four-bedroom apartment at Ridgmount Gardens was where Marley lived in 1972 when he went to England to launch his music career outside of Jamaica.

Accompanied by his band, the Wailers, Marley was invited at the time by American singer Johnny Cash on his tour, the UK's Metro newspaper reported.

Marley, born Robert Nesta Marley in Nine Miles, St Ann, later met record label owner Chris Blackwell, and stardom came soon after for the reggae icon and his band, which comprised Peter Tosh and Bunny Wailer.

In 2006, "a blue cultural heritage plaque" was unveiled at Ridgmount Gardens, recognising it "as the first London home of the 'singer, lyricist and Rastafarian icon' Bob Marley, the newspaper said.

The historic four-bedroom apartment is on sale through Dexters Marylebone Estate Agents in London.

The apartment, which overlooks a large communal garden and greenery, is also set behind a red-brick façade "typical of the style from when it was built in the 1890s," the article said.

"Ridgmount Gardens has a great history, once home to the reggae superstar Bob Marley, and now has a cultural blue plaque, making it a highly desirable home," Alison Battrick of Dexters Marylebone office reportedly told the Metro newspaper.