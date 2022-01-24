Bob Marley-inspired football jersey launched by Ireland club

Bohemian Football Club (Bohemian FC), in collaboration with the Marley family and Bravado, Universal Music Group's global merchandise division has announced the release of the Irish club's 2022 away jersey.

According to a release, the one-off jersey which bears the image of the late reggae icon as well as the red, gold and green colours associated with the Rastafari movement, pays homage to Marley's last ever outdoor concert which took place in the club's stadium in Dalymount Park on July 6, 1980.

Brought alive through the theme 'An Afternoon in the Park', the away kits are said to bring together two of the Irish's greatest loves; music and sport.

The exclusive shirt is now available for pre-order at www.marley-bohemianfc.com. Ten per cent of the profits from the shirt sale will be used by Bohemian Football Club to purchase musical instruments and football equipment to provide to people in Asylum Centres across Ireland. This will be done in conjunction with club partners 'Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland' (MASI).

Daniel Lambert, Bohemian FC's COO, in a release said it brought him “enormous joy to unveil this jersey today following years of work on the idea. The Marley concert at Dalymount is one of Ireland's truly special musical events, his only ever Irish show and, sadly, his last ever outdoor one. His love of football is widely known to all, and that he played on our famous pitch before the concert, the same turf that some of the world's best players have graced such as Pele, Best and Zidane is amazing.”

Bohemian FC is Ireland's oldest football club, one of the world's oldest 100 percent fan-owned football clubs and have been playing in Ireland's top football division every year since 1890.