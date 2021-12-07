Bob Marley And the Wailers rule Billboard's year-end Reggae album chart

Not only has Bob Marley and the Wailers' iconic album Legend: The Best Of Bob Marley And The Wailers spent 100 weeks in the top spot on Billboard's weekly Reggae Albums chart, but for the second consecutive year, the project has landed in the number one spot on the music magazine's coveted year-end Reggae Albums chart.

American reggae group, Stick Figure came in at number two, while Shaggy and Sean Paul occupied the number three and four spots respectively. UB-40, California Reggae-rock band, Rebelution and American guitarist Jason Mraz came in at numbers 5, 6, and 7 while the late reggae legend's grandson Skip Marley copped the number eight spot. Columbian singer Muluma came in at number nine with dancehall's 'Unruly Boss' Popcaan rounding out the top 10.

Legend landed at number 15 on the Top R&B Artist chart which features the likes of The Weeknd, Doja Cat, Giveon, Chris Brown and Justin Beiber. The album was also the only project from a Jamaican artist to make the list.

The album is also featured on the Top R&B album artists chart. Coming in at number seven, Legend is featured alongside projects from artistes such as Summer Walker, SZA, Jhene Aiko and H.E.R.

With over 15 million copies sold in the US and over 3.9 million sold in the UK and an estimated 33 million copies sold globally, Legend: The Best Of Bob Marley And The Wailers is the best-selling reggae album of all time.

In addition to his album being number one on the Billboard year-end chart for two straight years, Bob Marley is also featured on the music magazine's Top R&B Artists chart, Top R&B/Hip-Hop artists-Duo/Group chart, Top 200 Artists-Duo/Group chart, Top R&B Album Artists chart and Catalog Artists chart.

On the Top R&B/Hip-Hop artists-Duo/Group chart, Bob Marley comes in at number two behind Hip-Hop group, Migos. Bob Marley was also the sole Jamaican to feature on that list.

On Billboard's Top 200 Artists-Duo/Group chart, Marley came in at number seven, ahead of acts such as American rock bands, Journey and Guns N' Roses. Again, Marley was the only Jamaican act to be featured on that list.

On the Catalog Artist list, which features acts such as Eminem, Drake, The Beatles and Kendrick Lamar, Marley comes in at number 10.

Billboard's year-end 2021 music charts recap aggregated metrics for artistes and albums from the weekly charts dated November 21, 2020, through to November 13, 2021. It is based on equivalent albums units, airplay, sales and streaming in the United States, as reported by MRC Data.

-Shereita Grizzle