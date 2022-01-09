Body found in Rio Cobre

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica- The police removed the body of a male from the Rio Cobre on Sunday in the vicinity of the Iron Bridge in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

The deceased is suspected to be a 31-year-old labourer, Steven Grant, of Beacon Hill and Wynter's Park addresses. Grant was last seen alive on Thursday and a missing person's report had been filed in relation to his disappearance.

His body was identified by individuals reported to be relatives who gathered at the Iron Bridge, however, no official report has been released by the police confirming his identity.

The police have not established a motive for his death.

The body has since been removed by workers assigned to a funeral home.