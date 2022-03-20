Body found in river in Green Town suspected to be that of Junior Bennett

The belief is now rife that a body found in a river in the Green Town community of Trelawny could be that of Junior Bennett, otherwise called 'Big Shot', the man wanted for the murder of farmer, Garcia Williams.

On Saturday, residents alerted police to a body that was found in the river. However, the police have yet to establish the identity as the body was found to be in a high state of decomposition.

Nonetheless, residents are of the belief that the body is that of Bennett based on the built, clothing and some other items found on, and in the vicinity of the body.

The police have indicated that they are currently waiting on information from the forensics lab to provide a confirmation if it is actually Bennett that was found.

Bennett was listed as a most wanted individual by the Trelawny police following the brutal killing of Williams in what has been described as a lover's quarrel on January 31, 2022.

He subsequently fled the scene and the police have been trying to locate him since.