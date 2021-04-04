Body found in shallow grave identified as missing Kingston woman

Body found in shallow grave identified as missing Kingston womanSunday, April 04, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Fifty-year-old Millicent Robinson of Benbow Street in Kingston, who had been reported missing, was yesterday found dead in a shallow grave at her home.
Reports are that about 12:06 pm, lawmen, during their investigation into Robinson's disappearance, visited her home. During a search of the yard, the police discovered what proved to be a shallow grave.
They said the body, which was wrapped in plastic, was exhumed and removed to the morgue pending a post mortem examination.
The police are now investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.
They are appealing to anyone with information that can assist with this investigation to contact the Denham Town police at 876-922-6441, Crime Stop 311 or police emergency 119.
Read: Dismembered body found in pit
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy