Body found in shallow grave identified as missing Kingston woman

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Fifty-year-old Millicent Robinson of Benbow Street in Kingston, who had been reported missing, was yesterday found dead in a shallow grave at her home.

Reports are that about 12:06 pm, lawmen, during their investigation into Robinson's disappearance, visited her home. During a search of the yard, the police discovered what proved to be a shallow grave.

They said the body, which was wrapped in plastic, was exhumed and removed to the morgue pending a post mortem examination.

The police are now investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.

They are appealing to anyone with information that can assist with this investigation to contact the Denham Town police at 876-922-6441, Crime Stop 311 or police emergency 119.

