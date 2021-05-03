Body found on Walderston main road in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Jamaica – Residents of north eastern Manchester are reporting that a body was this morning found on the Walderston main road.

Walderston is located north of Mandeville, towards Christiana.

According to the residents, shortly after 6:00 am, the body, believed to be that of a man, was seen motionless along the roadway.

The police have since been alerted.

Head of the Manchester Police, Superintendent Gary Francis, told OBSERVER ONLINE that the police are on the scene diverting traffic.

He said the police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the man's death.

More details later.

Kasey Williams