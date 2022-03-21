Body found on Waltham Park Road

Body found on Waltham Park RoadMonday, March 21, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica- The Hunts Bay Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man whose body was found on Waltham Park Road in Kingston on Sunday, March 20.
He has been identified as 20-year-old Machel Nugent, unemployed of Brotherton Avenue, Kingston 13.
Reports from the police are that about 11:50 am, residents discovered the body and alerted them.
On their arrival, the body was seen lying in an open lot with gunshot wounds. The scene was processed and the body removed for post mortem.
