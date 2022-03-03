Body of hotel manager found in Runaway Bay

Body of hotel manager found in Runaway BayThursday, March 03, 2022
|
ST ANN, Jamaica – Police are now at a scene in Runaway Bay, St Ann, where the body of a hotel manager has been found.
Police say the body is that of 65-year-old Clyde Taylor, who managed a popular hotel in Ocho Rios in the parish. Investigators have been searching for Taylor since Sunday when he was reported missing.
The body was found in a Nissan Note motorcar shortly after midday Thursday in the district of Top Hill in Hampton, Runaway Bay.
Taylor was last seen alive about 9:30 pm on Saturday, when he left his house in Runaway Bay to an undisclosed destination.
Several senior police officers are at the scene.
More to come.
- David Dunkley
